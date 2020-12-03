Equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, December 3, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 44,902.02 and touched a high of 44,953.01 and low of 44,755.33 points.

The Sensex wass trading at 44,784.84 up by 182.37 points or 0.41 per cent up from its Wednesday's close at 44,618.04.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 13,215.30 after closing at 13,113.75 yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 13,172.80 points in the morning.

NNN