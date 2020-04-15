Equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, April 15, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesay.

The Sensex opened at 31,277.11 points and touched a high of 31,400.36 and a low of 31,178.10 points.

It was trading at 31,298.53 points in the morning, up by 608.51 points or 1.98 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 30,690.02 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,196.40 points after closing at 8,993.85 points. The Nifty was trading at 9,158.10 points in the morning.

IANS