Equity markets open in red on Wednesday

Mumbai, April 8, 2020

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex opened at 29,701.92 points and touched a high of 29,916.22. It touched a low of 29,602.94 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,067.21 points.

The Sensex was trading in the morning at 29,743.07 down by 324.14A points or 1.08 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,688.90 points after closing at 8,792.20 points.

The Nifty was trading at 8,728.60 points in the morning.

IANS