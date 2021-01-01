Equity market starts 2021 on positive note, Nifty above 14,000

Mumbai, January 1, 2021

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on the first day of 2021 with the BSE Sensex gaining over 150 points, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange trading above the psychological mark of 14,000 points.

The Nifty touched a fresh high of 14,033.85 points.

Around 10.10 a.m, the Nifty was trading at 14,020.10, higher by 38.35 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 13,981.75 points.

BSE Sensex was trading at 47,904.46, higher by 153.13 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close of 47,751.33.

It opened at 47,785.28 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 47,946.66 and a low of 47,771.15 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and UltraTech Cement, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

IANS