Equity market in red, Sensex falls 400 points

Mumbai, March 17, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the red on Tuesday morning, with the BSE Sensex losing over 400 points to trade below the 31,000 mark.

The Nifty50 on the National Exchange was trading below 9,100.

At 9.26 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 30,907.12, lower by 482.95, or 1.54 per cent from the previous close of 31,390.07 points.

It had opened at 31,611.57 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,831.63 and a low of 30,745.19.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,079.50, lower by 117.90 points or 1.28 per cent from its previous close.

The decline is in line with the global sell-off as the Asian markets also continued to trade in the red so far.

On Monday, Indian stocks recorded the second biggest single day fall as Sensex fell over 2,700 points.

IANS