Equity market in green; IT, consumer durable stocks rise

Mumbai, November 20, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory on Friday morning.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT and consumer durable stocks.

Around 10 a.m., the BSE Sensex was at 43,721.84, higher by 121.88 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close of 43,599.96.

It opened at 43,732.14 and has touched an intra-day high of 43,889.40 and a low 43,648.75 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,805.85, higher by 34.15 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The markets have opened in a see-saw mood. It is still trying to figure out the direction for the day. As long as 11,500 holds, we continue to remain in the hands of the bulls and can enter the Nifty on all dips for a potential target of 13,100."

IANS