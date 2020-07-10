Equity indices trim losses amid weak global cues

Mumbai, July 10, 2020

The key Indian equity market pared major initial losses on Friday, tracking a decline in the Asian markets.

Around 10.20 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,679.85, lower by 57.84 points or 0.16 per cent from the previous close of 36,737.69.

It had opened at 36,555.13 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,748.89 and a low of 36,526.22.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,799.40, lower by 14.05 points or 0.13 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever, while the major losers were Tech Mahindra, Titian Company and Axis Bank.

IANS