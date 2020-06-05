Equity indices trim gains, Sensex up 80 points

Mumbai, June 5, 2020

The Indian stock market pared most of its initial gains on Friday with the BSE Sensex trading around 80 points higher.

During the initial trade, the Sensex rose 376 points to touch an intra-day high of 34,357.30 points.

The stock markets trimmed major gains tracking a mixed trend in the Asian indices.

Around 10.40 a.m., it was trading at 34,061.62, higher by 80.92 or 0.24 per cent from the previous close of 33,980.70.

It opened at 34,198.55 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 33,958.02.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,074.30, higher by 45.20 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close.

IANS