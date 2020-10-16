Equity indices trim gains after gap-up opening

Mumbai, October 16, 2020

The key Indian equity indices shed major gains after a gap-up opening on Friday morning.

Around 10.05 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 39,802.43, higher by 74.02 points or 0.19 per cent from the previous close of 39,728.41.

It had opened at 39,936.61 and rose nearly 400 points to touch an intra-day high of 40,125.71. So far it has recorded an intra-day low of 39,699.42 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,695.00, higher by 14.65 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durables, banking and oil and gas stocks.

The indices opened on a positive note on Friday after a massive sell-off across sectors on Thursday.

IANS