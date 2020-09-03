Equity indices trade marginally higher; IT, stocks rise

Mumbai, September 3, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the green with marginal gains on Thursday morning. Healthy buying was witnessed in IT and auto stocks.

Around 10.40 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 39,131.46, higher by 45.43 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous close of 39,086.03.

It opened at 39,165.80 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,236.36 and a low of 39,061.79.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Infosys and TCS, while the major losers were ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

IANS