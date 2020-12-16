Equity indices rise; Sensex, Nifty hit new highs

Mumbai, December 16, 2020

The bull run in the Indian equity indices resumed on Wednesday with both the benchmark indices hitting fresh all-time highs.

The BSE Sensex has hit a fresh high of 46,599.02 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touched a new record level of 13,666.45 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in realty, metal and auto stocks.

Around 10.16 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 46,503.27, higher by 240.10 points or 0.52 per cent from the previous close of 46,263.17.

It opened at 46,573.31 and has so far touched an intraday high of 46,599.02 and a low of 46,479.10 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 13,639.65, higher by 71.80 points or 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The Nifty is edging slowly and steadily towards the upper end of the index range which is between 13,400 and 13,700. A serious move can be expected only post 13,700 or if we break 13,400 on a closing basis. A good support for this market lies at 13,400."

IANS