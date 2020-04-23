Equity indices rise on global cues, Nifty above 9,200

Mumbai, April 23, 2020

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday, with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange trading over the 9,200 mark.

Global stock markets rose due to the recovery in the crude oil prices.

At 9.53 a.m., the Nifty50 was trading at 9,257.30, higher by 70 points or 0.76 per cent from its previous close of 9,187.30 points.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 31,557.69, higher by 178.14 points, or 0.57 per cent from its previous close of 31,379.55 points.

It had opened at 31,646.45 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,646.45 and a low of 31,292.92.

IANS