<p><strong>Mumbai, January 7, 2021</strong></p><p>The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hitting a fresh all-time high.</p><p>Nifty touched a new record high of 14,256.25 points.</p><p>Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, realty, capital goods and banking stocks. Further, a positive trend in the international market also supported the Indian indices.</p><p>The rise was also witnessed in the broader markets as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were trading around one per cent higher.</p><p>At 9.40 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 48,365.49, higher by 191.43 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close of 48,174.06.</p><p>It opened at 48,524.36 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 48,558.34 and a low of 48,360.49 points.</p><p>The Nifty50 was trading at 14,209.50, higher by 63.25 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close.</p><p>IANS</p>