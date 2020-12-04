Equity indices rise ahead of monetary policy announcement
Mumbai, December 4, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement scheduled during the day.

Around 9.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 44,833.43, higher by 200.78 points or 0.45 per cent from the previous close of 44,632.65.

It opened at 44,665.91 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 44,837.69 and a low of 44,665.91.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 13,201.95, higher by 68.05 points or 0.52 per cent from the previous close.

So far healthy buying was witnessed in auto, metal and consumer durables stocks.

