Equity indices open in green, Sensex hits new high

Mumbai, December 8, 2020

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex trading above the 45,500 mark. The Sensex touched a record high of 45,572.28 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and realty stocks. However, banking and energy stocks were under pressure.

Around 9.30 am, Sensex was at 45,553.52, higher by 126.55 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close of 45,426.97.

It opened at 45,568.80 and touched an intra-day low of 45,459.74 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,392.80, higher by 37.05 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close.

The top gainers so far on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

IANS