Equity indices move into red zone

Mumbai, May 6, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday, after opening on a positive note, got into negative zone during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at a high of 31,577.63 then touched a low of 31,248.98.

The Sensex was trading at 31,297.31 in the morning, down by 156.20 points or 0.50 per cent from Tuesday's close at 31,453.31.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,226.80 after closing at 9,205.60. It was trading at 9,159.85 in the morning.

IANS