Equity indices in red, trim major losses

Mumbai, September 7, 2020

The key Indian equity indices trimmed major initial losses on Monday morning to trade marginally lower.

The BSE Sensex, which lost nearly 300 points to touch an intra-day low of 38,060.74, has pared major losses.

Around 10.35 a.m., it was trading at 38,307.83, lower by 49.35 points or 0.13 per cent from the previous close of 38,357.18.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,311.30, lower by 22.55 points or 0.2 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, while the major losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and ONGC.

IANS