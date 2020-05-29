Equity indices in red ahead of Q4 GDP numbers

Mumbai, May 29, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note on Friday morning, ahead of the release of GDP data for the January-March quarter.

Decline in the Asian markets also reflected in the domestic indices, analysts said. The Asian indices fell amidst the rising US-China tensions.

Heavy selling pressure in banking and finance stocks also weighed on the domestic indices.

Around 10.22 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 32,057.66, lower by 142.93 or 0.44 per cent from the previous close of 32,200.59.

It had opened at 32,041.29 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 32,079 and a low of 31,823.80 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,470.05, lower by 20.05 points or 0.21 per cent from the previous close.

IANS