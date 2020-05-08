Equity indices in green, Sensex up over 400 points

Mumbai, May 8, 2020

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday tracking gains in the Asian markets.

Around 10.10 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 31,875.44, higher by 432.06 points or 1.37 per cent from the previous close of 31,443.38.

It had opened at 32,083.32 at and has so far touched an intra-day high of 32,088.51 and a low of 31,792.62 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,330.70, higher by 131.65 points or 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

Stocks of Reliance Industries on the BSE surged over 2 per cent on Friday after the company announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms.

Currently, shares of RIL are trading at Rs 1,542.05, higher by Rs 34.80 or 2.31 per cent from its previous close.

IANS