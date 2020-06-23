Equity indices in green, Sensex reclaims 35,000

Mumbai, June 23, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday morning, with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the 35,000-mark.

At 10.23 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 35,081.58, higher by 170.26 points or 0.49 per cent from the previous close of 34,911.32.

It opened at 35,015.73 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,128.25 and a low of 34,843.69.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 10,377.75, higher by 66.55 points or 0.65 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in FMCG, consumer durables and capital goods stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Nestle India, while the major losers were Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and TCS.

IANS