Equity indices in green, Sensex gains over 200 points

Mumbai, May 20, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note after opening on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

Buying activity in FMCG and oil & gas stocks, among others, supported the indices, analysts said.

At 10.40 a.m., the Sensex was trading 30,418.74, higher by 222.57 or 0.74 per cent from the previous close of 30,196.17. It has so far touched an intra-day high of 30,596.17 and a low of 30,157.75 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 8,953.45, higher by 74.35 points or 0.84 per cent from the previous close.

Among the Sensex stocks, ITC, L&T and Tata Steel were the major gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys lost the most so far.

IANS