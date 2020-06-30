Equity indices in green, metal stocks surge

Mumbai, June 30, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

The domestic indices rose in line with the Asian markets. Healthy buying was witnessed in the metal stocks and banking.

At 10.12 a.m., Sensex was trading at 35,169.64, higher by 208.12 points or 0.60 per cent from the previous close of 34,961.52.

It opened at 35,168.30 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,233.91 and a low of 35,108.50.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,385.10, higher by 72.70 points or 0.70 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, ICICI bank and HDFC. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv were the major losers so far.

IANS