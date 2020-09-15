Equity indices in green, healthcare stocks surge

Mumbai, September 15, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in positive territory on Tuesday backed by healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and banking stocks.

Around 10.25 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 38,896.08, higher by 139.45 points or 0.36 per cent from the previous close of 38,756.63.

It opened at 38,904.67 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,013.06 and a low of 38,847.70 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,481.15, higher by 41.10 points or 0.36 per cent from the previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "We are trading above the 11,500 levels but I would still look out for the Nifty to trade in the 11,550-11,575 trading zone as that would signal that we are entering into a bullish zone. The support continues to be around the 11,300 levels."

IANS