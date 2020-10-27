Equity indices in green; banking, FMCG stocks surge

Mumbai, October 27, 2020

The Indian stock market recovered from the initial decline on Tuesday morning to trade in the green with the BSE Sensex trading over 150 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking and FMCG stocks.

At 10.50 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 40,299.32, higher by 153.82 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close of 40,145.50.

It opened at 40,199.08 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,311.69 and a low of 39,978.39 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,793.70, higher by 25.95 points or 0.22 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and NTPC, while the major losers were Infosys, ONGC and IndusInd Bank.

