Equity indices fall tracking Asian stocks, Sensex down 400 pts

Mumbai, April 24, 2020

The key Indian equity indices fell on Friday with the BSE Sensex falling over 400 points.

The decline in the domestic market was in line with the Asian stock markets, analyst said.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 31,447.71, lower by 415.37 points or 1.30 per cent from its previous close of 31,863.08. It had opened at 31,426.62 and so far touched an intra-day high of 31,544.90 and a low of 31,278.27.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,207.85, lower by 106.05 points or 1.14 per cent from the previous close.

IANS