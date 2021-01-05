Equity indices fall, Sensex down around 200 points

Mumbai, January 5, 2021

The key Indian equity indices declined on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex losing around 200 points tracking weakness in the global markets

The across-the-board selloff was led by metal, oil and gas stocks.

Around 10.15 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 47,986.84, lower by 189.96 points or 0.39 per cent from its previous close of 48,176.80.

It opened at 48,037.63 and has so far touched an intraday high of 48,129.79 and a low of 47,903.38 points

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,064.50, lower by 68.40 points or 0.48 per cent from its previous close.

The major losers on the Sensex were ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance, while the top gainers were Axis Bank, HDFC and TCS.

IANS