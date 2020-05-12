Equity indices fall, Sensex down 600 points

Mumbai, May 12, 2020

The key Indian equity indices plunged on Tuesday morning tracking weakness in the Asian markets, with the BSE Sensex falling over 600 points.

Around 10.05 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 30,900.41, lower by 660.81 points or 2.09 per cent from the previous close of 31,561.22.

It had opened at 31,342.93 and touched an intra-high of 31,342.93 and a low of 30,895.17.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,054.60, lower by 184.60 points or 2 per cent from its previous close.

IANS