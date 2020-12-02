Equity indices fall, Sensex down 170 points

Mumbai, December 2, 2020

The key Indian equity indices declined on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex falling over 170 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, oil and gas and realty stocks.

Around 10.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 44,484.90, lower by 170.54 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close of 44,655.44.

It opened at 44,729.52 and has so far touched an intraday high of 44,729.64 and a low of 44,454.88.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 13,077.60, lower by 31.45 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Titan Company, while the major losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

