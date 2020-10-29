Equity indices fall in line with Asian markets

Mumbai, October 29, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative zone on Thursday morning in line with a selloff in the Asian markets.

Both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange, however, are currently trading above the intra-day low levels hit during the initial trade.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, capital goods and auto stocks.

Around 10.35 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 39,707.08, lower by 215.38 points or 0.54 per cent from the previous close of 39,922.46.

It opened at 39,537.17and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,886.16 and a low of 39,524.25 points.

Nifty50 was trading at 11,666.00, lower by 63.60 points or 0.54 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and TCS, while the major losers were Larsen & Toubro, ONGC and Titan Company.

IANS