Rosatom offers a more advanced fuel option for Kudankulam nuclear power plant

New Delhi, December 21, 2022

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom has offered a more advanced fuel option for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the first lot of the TVS-2M fuel assemblies have been received in May-June 2022 from the Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1.

Use of the TVS-2M fuel assemblies in KKNPP reactors will allow 18-month operating cycles as against a 12-month operating cycle with UTVS Fuel Assemblies presently in use in Unit-2.

Russia had offered TVS-2M type in place of UTVS type fuel for use in reactors at Unit 1 &2 at Kudankulam. After detailed deliberations by experts, considering the better operational performance with TVS-2M type fuel assemblies, it was decided to use TVS-2M fuel in place of UTVS fuel assemblies in Kudankulam Units 1 & 2, the Minister added.

