PowerGrid's transmission line for Ultra Mega Solar Power Park in Banaskantha dedicated to nation

Vadodara, April 24, 2021

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited's 400 kV D/C Radhanesada-Banaskantha line for the Ultra Mega Solar Park in Banaskantha, Gujarat was decided to the nation earlier this week.

The Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) for the 700 MW Ultra Mega Solar Power Park at Radhanesda in Banaskantha district consists of the 400 kV D/C line and 400 kV Bays 765/400kV Banaskantha along with the Supplementary Transmission System consisting of 400/220kV Radhanesda (Vav ) GIS Pooling Station.

A press release from PowerGrid said the ISTS would evacuate 700 MW RE power generated by the solar park and it would be transmitted through the existing Green Energy Corridor at the 765/400kV Banaskantha Pooling Station.

The 65-km Radhandesada-Banaskantha transmission line passes through 33 villages of Banaskantha district and consists fo 183 towers.

The transmission system uses state-of-the-art technology like GIS, AL-59 Conductor and SCADA which bring reliability, security and efficiency in the power system. The system would further strengthen the national grid, the release added.

Senior officials of PowerGrid were present on the occasion.

NNN