Power Minister reviews coal stock position in power plants, says fears of supply disruption are "misplaced”

New Delhi, October 10, 2021

Union Minister of Power R K Singh reviewed the coal stock position in all thermal power plants including those plants which are supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi on Saturday.

“Any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced. The coal stock at the power plant is sufficient for more than 4 days’ requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by CIL, the coal stock at the power plant would gradually improve,” Singh said.

The total despatch of coal from all sources (Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company, captive coal mines and imported coal) was 1.92 million tonnes while the total consumption was 1.87 million tonnes. Thus, the coal despatch has exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating a shift to the gradual building up of coal stock. Ministry of Coal and Coal India have assured ample coal availability in the country to meet the demand of power plants.

The distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand. NTPC and DVC have been directed to give stocks as per the requirement of DISCOMs. GAIL India Limited has been advised to make gas available from all sources, APM, SPOT, LT-RLNG sources to gas-based power plants in Delhi.

NTPC has also been advised to offer the normative declared capacity to the Delhi DISCOMs as per their allocations from gas-based power plants under respective PPAs. If any DISCOMs is found to resort to load shedding despite being power available as per PPA, action would be initiated against them, the Minister said.

Despite heavy rains in August – September 2021, steep hike in power demand due to economic recovery and increase in prices of imported coal, domestic coal supplies have sustained the operation of power plants and all-out efforts are being made to ensure full power supply to the DISCOMs as per there requirements, he added.

IANS