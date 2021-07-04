Petrol prices hiked by 35 paise per litre

New Delhi, July 4, 2021

Fuel prices continued their upward march on Sunday and petrol was priced at Rs 99.51 per litre in the national capital.

In Delhi, the price of the fuel increased by 35 paise as oil marketing companies raised fuel prices on Sunday after keeping them unchanged for a day.

The price of diesel in Delhi also increased to Rs 89.36 from Saturday's price of Rs 89.18 per litre.

In the other key cities, too, petrol prices continued to climb to new highs. In Mumbai, it was priced at Rs 105.58 per litre, while in Chennai also it has surpassed the Rs 100-mark and is currently at Rs 100.44 a litre.

Price of petrol in Kolkata is also inching closer to the three-figure mark and on Sunday it was sold for Rs 99.45 a litre.

Price of diesel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was Rs 96.91, Rs 93.91 and Rs 92.27 per litre, respectively.

IANS