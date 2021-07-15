Petrol price moves up further, diesel rate a tad slower

New Delhi, July 15, 2021

The price of petrol increased by 35 paise to Rs 101.54 a litre in Delhi today while diesel prices went up by a lower margin of 15 paise to Rs 89.87 a litre.

Across the country as well, petrol prices increased in the range of 30-40 paise per litre and diesel prices by 10-20 paise per litre.

Before Thursday, oil marketing companies had kept fuel prices unchanged for the past couple of days to get a sense of evolving global oil prices after news of two giant oil producers Saudi Arabia and UAE reaching some sort of agreement on production of oil by OPEC.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price reached a new high of Rs 107.54 per litre on Monday. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre and OMC officials said if the international oil prices continue to firm up, prices may rise further.

With Thursday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased for 40 days and remained unchanged for 36 days since May 1. The 40 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.14 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

IANS