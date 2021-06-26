Petrol, diesel prices rise by 35 paise per litre

New Delhi, June 26, 2021

Retail prices of both petrol and diesel rose by 35 paise per litre on Saturday to touch a new high of Rs 98.11 and Rs 88.65 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 per litre for the first time on May 29, the fuel price reached a new high of Rs 104.24 per litre on Saturday.

Diesel price also increased in the city to reach Rs 96.13 a litre, the highest among metros.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices increased on Saturday but their retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.

Petrol prices in three other metros have also reached close to Rs 100 per litre and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, this mark could also be breached in other places by the month-end.

With Saturday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 30 days and remained unchanged on 27 days since May 1. The 30 increases have taken the petrol prices up by Rs 7.72 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 7.92 per litre in the national capital.

IANS