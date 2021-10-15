Petrol, diesel prices rise again across country

New Delhi, October 15, 2021

Petrol and diesel price rose again on Friday taking their retail rates to record high levels across the country affecting consumers this festive season.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol and diesel prices increased by 35 paise per litre to Rs 105.14 per litre and Rs 93.87 per litre, respectively.

In India's financial capital of Mumbai, petrol became costlier by 34 paise per litre to Rs 111.09 a litre on Friday, the highest across all the four metro cities. Diesel costs Rs 101.77 for one litre in Mumbai.

The prices have been hiked for the second consecutive day today after the rates remained static on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Diesel prices now have increased on 17 out of the last 21 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.25 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel now costs Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country.

Petrol prices have also risen on 14 of the previous 17 days taking up its pump price by Rs 3.95 per litre.

