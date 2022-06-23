ONGC Videsh announces new discovery in Colombia

New Delhi, June 23, 2022

ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of state-owned energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), today said it had made an oil discovery in Colombia.

The discovery was made in the recently drilled Well Urraca-IX, located in Block CPO-5 of the Llanos Basin in the South American country.

The well Urraca-1X was spudded on April 20, 2022 and drilled to a target depth (TD) of 10956 ft, encountering 17 ft thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201ft -10218 ft, a press release from ONGC Videsh said.

"During the initial testing with an electrical submersible pump (ESP), fluid flowed at approximately 600 bbl/day with around 40-50% W/C and oil of 16o API. Oil discovery in the lower Mirador opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block," it said.

ONGC Videsh had earlier discovered commercial oil in the lower sand pay in Mariposa and Indico fields in the Block in 2017 and 2018, respectively, which are currently producing at least 20,000 bbl/day.

Block CPO-5 was awarded to ONGC Videsh Limited in the 2008 bid round of Colombia. ONGC Videsh holds 70% participating interest (PI) in the block, along with operatorship, while the remaining 30% is held by partner Geopark.

ONGC Videsh has a significant presence in Colombia’s oil and gas sector, with three other exploratory blocks in the country and joint ownership of the oil-producing company Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd (MECL).

"Oil discovery in the new Well Urraca-1X showcases the technical and operational prowess of ONGC Videsh and another feather in its cap towards the extensive exploration and drilling campaign in Colombia," the release added.

