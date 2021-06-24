OMCs hike price of petrol by 26 paise per litre, diesel by 7 paise

New Delhi, June 24, 2021

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday raised the price of petrol by 26 paise per litre to Rs 97.76 a litre in Delhi but kept the diesel price hike relatively lower at just 7 paise per litre that has increased its retail level to Rs 88.30 a litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, where petrol crossed Rs 100 a litre for the first time on May 29, the fuel price reached new high of Rs 103.88 per litre on Thursday. Diesel price also increased marginally in the city to reach Rs 95.80 a litre, the highest among metros.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices increased on Thursday but their retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.

Petrol prices in the three other metros apart from Mumbai have also reached closer to Rs 100 per litre and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, this mark could also be breached in other places by the month end.

With Thursday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 29 days and remained unchanged on 26 days since May 1. The 29 increases have raised petrol prices by Rs 7.37 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by Rs 7.57 per litre in the national capital.

IANS