Omaxe partners with Jio-bp to set up EV battery charging & swapping infrastructure

Mumbai, June 9, 2022

Real estate developer Omaxe today announced a partnership with Jio-bp to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs).

Jio-bp is a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

Under the agreement, Jio-bp will set up EV battery charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

A press release from Reliance said that, appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-bp is working with developers and real estate players in the country. Jio-bp will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two- and four-wheelers at Omaxe properties.

"Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles," the release said.

"In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects – from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects. The company is committed to ushering better customer experience through environmentally-friendly mobility, innovative design and architecture and facilities in line with its philosophy of customer-centricity," it said.

Operating under the brand "Jio-bp", Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp.

The joint venture leverages Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fuelling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand "air bp-Jio" is a leading supplier of aviation turbine fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Omaxe has developed real estate projects in 27 cities across eight States and is currently undertaking the construction of 21 projects.

