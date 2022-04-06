NTPC signs pact with Gujarat Gas for blending of green hydrogen in piped natural gas

New Delhi, April 6, 2022

Public sector energy utility NTPC has signed an agreement with Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) for blending of green hydrogen in the latter's piped natural gas (PNG) network at NTPC Kawas.

The initiative is part of the company's continued focus on clean environment, a press release from NTPC said.

A formal agreement between two companies has been signed today in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) and Executive Director, RE, NTPC and Sanjeev Kumar, MD, GGL and GSPL.

The release said green hydrogen would be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas. This will be blended with PNG in predetermined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township.

Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG will be around 5% and after successful completion it will be increased, the release added.

GGL is one of India's largest City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies and has presence in 43 districts in six states and one Union Territory

"This hydrogen blending project at NTPC Kawas is a pioneering effort and the first of its kind in the country. This is a step towards the decarbonization of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation," the release added.

