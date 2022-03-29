NTPC commissions additional capacity at Ramagundam Floating Solar Project

New Delhi, March 29, 2022

Public sector energy major NTPC last week made commercially operational an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity at its Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana.

Earlier, the company, India's largest power utility, had commissioned 17.5 MW (Part-I) and 20 MW (Part-II) of the project.

With the addition of 42.5 MW, the total commercially operational power generation capacity of the Ramagundam floating solar project has reached 80 MW. The project is of 100 MW capacity.

The NTPC's total Installed capacity is 68,609.68 MW. The company is committed to installing 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

