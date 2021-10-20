NITI Aayog launches Geospatial Energy Map of India

New Delhi, October 20, 2021

A Geospatial Energy Map of India, which provides a holistic picture of all energy resources of the country, was launched by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar here on Monday.

NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant as well Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan were amongst those present on the occasion.

The comprehensive Geographic Information System (GIS) Energy Map of India has been developed by NITI Aayog in collaboration with ISRO and with the support of the Energy ministries of the Government of India.

The GIS map provides a holistic picture of all energy resources of the country which enables visualisation of energy installations such as conventional power plants, oil and gas wells, petroleum refineries, coal fields and coal blocks, district-wise data on renewable energy power plants and renewable energy resource potential, and so on through 27 thematic layers, an official press release said.

The map attempts to identify and locate all primary and secondary sources of energy and their transportation/transmission networks to provide a comprehensive view of energy production and distribution in a country.

"It is a unique effort aimed at integrating energy data scattered across multiple organizations and to present it in a consolidated, visually appealing graphical manner. It leverages latest advancements in web-GIS technology and open-source software to make it interactive and user friendly. The Geospatial Energy Map of India will be useful in planning and making investment decisions. It will also aid in disaster management using available energy assets," the release said.

Dr Rajiv Kumar said the GIS-mapping of energy assets will be useful for ensuring real-time and integrated planning of energy sector of India, given its large geographical distribution and interdependence. “Energy markets have immense potential to bring in efficiency gains. Going forward, GIS-based mapping of energy assets will be advantageous to all concerned stakeholders and will help in accelerating the policy-making process. Fragmented data has been brought together; this will be a great research instrument," he added.

NNN