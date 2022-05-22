Natural gas supply reaches HMEL Refinery, Gas Receiving Station inaugurated at Bathinda

Bathinda (Punjab), May 22, 2022

In a major step to ensure availability of natural gas for large customers, the public sector GAIL (India) Limited has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply the fuel to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd.’s (HMEL) refinery here.

The Gas Receiving Station for the pipeline was inaugurated on Saturday by Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO, HMEL in the presence of Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL, Vartika Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director, Engineers India Limited and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL.

The pipeline, which will supply 1 MMSCMD gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of Rs 142 crore. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 MMSCMD) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda.

The DBNPL is a part of the National Gas Grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states.

A press release from GAIL said the pipeline would boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments. It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks, such as IGL Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandigovindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda, CGS Ludhiana, and so on.

