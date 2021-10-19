Modi to interact with CEOs and experts of global oil and gas sector on Wednesday

New Delhi, October 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs and experts of the global oil and gas sector tomorrow evening via video conference.

This will be the sixth such annual interaction that was first held in 2016.

Global leaders will discuss with Modi the key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment in India.

An official press release said the broad theme of tomorrow's interaction is promotion of clean growth and sustainability. It will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction – through clean and energy efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation.

CEOs of leading multinational corporations and other top international organizations will participate in the exchange of ideas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion.

IANS