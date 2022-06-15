Jio-bp to power food delivery major Zomato’s EV journey

Mumbai, June 15, 2022

Jio-bp -- a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp -- and food delivery company Zomato, today said they have entered an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of a 100% electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2030.

Towards this end, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.

"Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs," a press release from Reliance said.

The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.

"The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment. With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two- and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last-mile delivery and passenger segments," the release said.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), apart from marketing conventional fuels, provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand air bp-Jio is a leading supplier of aviation turbine fuel across India. The brand Jio-bp Fuel4U caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Started in 2008, Zomato offers services like restaurant search & discovery, reviews, home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out.

