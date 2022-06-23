Jio-bp to install EV charging stations across Nexus Malls’ properties

Mumbai, June 23, 2022

Nexus Malls has announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for the roll out of state-of-the-art EV charging and battery swapping stations across its portfolio of 17 malls in 13 cities.

"Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs," a press release from Jio-bp said.

"As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will be installed with 2x7 charging infrastructure for two and four wheeler EVs. In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022," the release said.

To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company’s customers to charge vehicles at their malls amongst other environment conscious initiatives.

"Nexus Malls currently is one of the largest mall owners in the country with 17 malls across 13 cities which are already clocking 100% business recovery. During the pandemic, Nexus Malls have taken several measures to reassure the customers of their safety and hygiene on the premises of the malls. This in turn has resulted in the fastest business recoveries in the industry and made the malls the most preferred destinations in their respective cities," the release said.

The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs.

"Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, the company is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the release added.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand "air bp-Jio" is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Nexus Malls is the Indian Retail Portfolio arm of world’s leading investment firm, The Blackstone Group. Nexus Malls now boasts of a portfolio of 9.3 million square feet of Grade A retail space in the country. It operates across 16 major malls in the country spread across 12 cities which include Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Mysore, Mangalore and Udaipur. One of the malls in the Nexus Malls portfolio is India’s largest Transit Oriented Development - Seawoods Grand Central in Navi Mumbai.

NNN