Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company to collaborate on EV solutions

Mumbai, April 5, 2022

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company today announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp’s growing network in this space.

Jio-bp is the brand under which Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is operating as an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, formerly British Petroleum.

A press release from the company said that, under the propsoed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. This will align with Jio-bp and TVS’ commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers.

"In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer," the releae said.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.

Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The TVS iQube is a smart, connected and practical EV that caters to the daily commuting needs of customers. The company has committed Rs. 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested. To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

"This partnership will help drive EV adoption in the country among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric. The rapid proliferation of these charging stations will broaden both the companies' horizons and expedite India’s net-zero emission goals," the release said.

RBML is aiming to leverage Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as EV charging points and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand ‘air bp-Jio’ is a leading supplier of aviation turbine fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally.

