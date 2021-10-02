IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices to offset increase in input gas cost

New Delhi, October 2, 2021

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the selling prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) with effect from today to offset the impact of an increase in its input gas cost.

The revision follows the recent notification by the Government of India increasing the prices of domestically produced natural gas by 62%, a press release from IGL said.

The company supplies CNG and PNG in national capital Delhi as well as the nearby cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari in Haryana.

"This revision in prices would result in an increase of Rs 2.28 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Rs 2.55 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of Rs. 47.48 per kg in Delhi and Rs. 53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on 2nd October 2021. The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram would be Rs. 55.81, in Rewari would be Rs. 56.50 per kg, in Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs. 54.70 per kg, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli would be Rs 60.71 per kg, in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur would be Rs. 63.97 per kg and in Ajmer would be Rs. 62.41 per kg from 6.00 am on 2nd October 2021," the release said.

As far as domestic PNG is concerned,the consumer price to the households in Delhi has been increased by Rs.2.10 per scm from Rs. 30.91 per scm to Rs. 33.01 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs. 32.86 per scm, which has been increased by Rs. 2 per scm from Rs. 30.86 per scm.

In Rewari & Karnal, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 31.81 per scm and in Gurugram would be Rs. 31.20 per scm.

In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, the applicable price of domestic PNG would be Rs 36.37 per scm.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," the release said.

"However, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 6 paisa per km, for taxi it would be 11 paisa per km and in case of buses, the increase would be Rs 1.65 per km.

"With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60% savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices," the release added.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd., BPCL and the Government of Delhi.

