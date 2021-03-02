IGL announces hike in CNG, PNG prices

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the selling prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas with effect from today to partially offset the impact on account of increase in its operational, manpower and fixed costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of CNG wil go up in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari, a press release from IGL said.

"IGL has been maintaining continuous and uninterrupted supply of clean fuels – CNG & PNG throughout the entire lockdown period during the pandemic and has drawn up extensive plans for expansion across all its areas of operation for comfortable fueling experience to its customers," it said.

The revision in price would result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari with effect from 6.00 today, the release said.

The new consumer price would be Rs. 43.40 per kg in Delhi and Rs 49.08 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. In Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur, the revised CNG price would be Rs 60.50 per kg while CNG price in Muzzafarnagar & Shamli would be Rs 57.25 per kg. For the state of Haryana, the revised CNG price in Rewari would be Rs 54.10 per kg, while it stands revised to Rs 51.38 per kg in Karnal & Kaithal.

"Even after revision, the retail price of CNG in Delhi remains lowest in the country," the release said.

"In order to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refueling during off-peak hours, IGL will continue to offer a special cash back scheme of Re 0.50 per kg for CNG fueling done only at IGL CNG Stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am.

Theconsumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased by 91 paise per scm from Rs 27.50 per scm to Rs. 28.41 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 28.36 per scm, which has also been increased by 91 paise per scm from Rs 27.45 per scm.

In Rewari and Karnal, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 28.46 per scm, which has also been increased by 91 paise per scm. The revised PNG price in Muzzafarnagar, Shamli & Meerut would be Rs 32.67 per scm. For domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 is available when they use self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile app. IGL is supplying PNG to over 10 lakh households in Delhi and around 6 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.

"However, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would translate to just over 2 paisa per km, for taxi it would be 4 paisa per km," the release said.

"With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 65% savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over 46%," the release added.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd., BPCL and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

