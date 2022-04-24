Hardeep Singh Puri dedicates two ONGC projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore to the nation

New Delhi, April 24, 2022

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dedicated two major projects of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Western Offshore to the nation on Saturday.

The projects are the NWIS Platform, part of the Mumbai High South Redevelopment phase IV, and Cluster 8 Marginal Fields, a press release from ONGC said.

The two projects will result in an incremental gain of 7.5 MMT of oil and more than 1 BCM of gas, it said.

Puri was accompanied by ONGC Chairman & Managing Director Alka Mittal, Director (T&FS) O P Singh and Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar.

The minister expressed his appreciation to the ONGC team for implementing the two projects. He exhorted the company to further enhance its efforts to add more oil and gas to the kitty of the nation by adopting accelerated exploration activities.

The NWIS Platform is a state-of-the-art 8-legged Water Injection-cum-Living Quarter platform that has been installed as part of implementation of low salinity water flood (LSWF) process, an Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) pilot project, part of the Mumbai High South Redevelopment phase IV at a total capital expenditure of Rs. 3740 crore.

The platform has been installed under the Government's initiatives of Enhanced Recovery (ER) Policy 2018 for oil and gas. The project will result in incremental gain of 3.20 MMT of oil and 0.571 BCM of gas. This is the first EOR project of Indian offshore, the release said.

The concept involves reducing the salinity of the injected sea water, which is about 28,000 ppm, up to the level of 8,250 ppm with a desalination plant. The mechanism of LSWF involves complex Crude Oil-Brine-Rock (COBR) interactions for improving both microscopic and macroscopic displacement efficiency.

The project has been implemented with strategic emphasis on local procurement of Rs. 1700 crore, in line with the Make in India initiative of the government. Out of total 45 major pumps/packages in NWIS project, 42 major pumps packages have been manufactured in India.

A total of 40,000 MT of structural steel, enough of make five Eiffel Towers have been used in the structure.

The Energy Recovery Unit to save power will result in reducing 8,314 MT of C02 emission yearly, thereby reducing carbon footprint, the release said.

The Cluster 8 Marginal Field development project at Mumbai High has been implemented with a total cost of Rs. 2292.46 crore. The project will result in incremental production of 4.38 MMT of oil and 0.464 BCM of gas. These marginal fields were discovered in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The CO2 mitigation system has been implemented for the first time in offshore as part of the project. The oil and gas is being evacuated through FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offtake), the release added.

